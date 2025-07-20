 Skip navigation
What's next for NFLPA after Howell's resignation?
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
How Watt's new deal impacts Parsons' next contract

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Second-round edge rusher Nic Scourton agrees to terms with Panthers

  
Published July 19, 2025 11:23 PM

The Panthers have agreed to terms with second-round edge rusher Nic Scourton, the team announced Saturday night.

That means they will have their entire eight-player rookie class under contract when workouts begin Wednesday.

The Panthers traded up to select Scourton with the 51st overall pick as they had on first-round grade on the Texas A&M product.

Scourton, 20, spent his first two collegiate seasons at Purdue before transferring in 2024. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023 when he led the conference with 10 sacks.

In 2024, he totaled five sacks and 14 tackles for loss, earning first-team All-SEC honors for the Aggies.

Scourton has lost some 28 pounds since this time a year ago.