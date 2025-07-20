Second-round edge rusher Nic Scourton agrees to terms with Panthers

The Panthers have agreed to terms with second-round edge rusher Nic Scourton, the team announced Saturday night.

That means they will have their entire eight-player rookie class under contract when workouts begin Wednesday.

The Panthers traded up to select Scourton with the 51st overall pick as they had on first-round grade on the Texas A&M product.

Scourton, 20, spent his first two collegiate seasons at Purdue before transferring in 2024. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023 when he led the conference with 10 sacks.

In 2024, he totaled five sacks and 14 tackles for loss, earning first-team All-SEC honors for the Aggies.

Scourton has lost some 28 pounds since this time a year ago.