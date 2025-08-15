Second-round pick Shemar Turner returns to practice for Bears

Bears second-round pick Shemar Turner is back on the field.

Turner injured his ankle in the first practice of training camp in July and the defensive tackle has missed the last few weeks of on-field work while recovering. Reporters at Friday’s joint practice with the Bills shared that Turner is on the field in full pads for the first time since he was hurt.

At the time of the injury, word was that he would miss the entire preseason. The Bears play the Bills on Sunday before wrapping up the preseason against the Chiefs next Friday and the timing of Turner’s return could make an appearance in the finale possible.

Turner had 115 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles while at Texas A&M.