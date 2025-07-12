 Skip navigation
PFT PM Mailbag: Guaranteed deals, games in Hawaii
PFT PM Mailbag: Guaranteed deals, games in Hawaii
nbc_pft_pftpmhowellv2_250711.jpg
NFLPA circles wagons around Howell
nbc_pft_pftpmmahomes18games_250711.jpg
Mahomes 'not a big fan' of 18-game regular season

Second-round WR Tre Harris officially a holdout as Chargers report to camp

  
Published July 12, 2025 07:48 PM

The Chargers’ rookies reported to training camp on Saturday, and second-round wide receiver Tre Harris was not present, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Harris remains unsigned, as do 29 other players drafted in the second round.

Texans receiver Jayden Higgins, the 34th overall pick, became the first second-round pick ever to receive a fully guaranteed contract. The Browns then had to give linebacker Carson Schwesinger, the 33rd overall pick, a fully guaranteed deal. No other second-round draft pick has signed.

Harris, the 55th overall pick, became the first second-rounder to miss the start of training camp as the Chargers are the first team to open camp.

Because he is not under contract, Harris is not subject to fines.

In five college seasons — three at Louisiana Tech and two at Ole Miss — Harris caught 220 passes for 3,532 yards and 29 touchdowns. He is in the mix to replace Mike Williams opposite Ladd McConkey.