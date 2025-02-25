Shad Khan isn’t concerned by lack of experience of new Jaguars leadership

The Jaguars made their third major hire of the offseason when they settled on James Gladstone as their new General Manager late last week.

Gladstone joins head coach Liam Coen and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli as the new leaders of a franchise that went 4-13 last season. It’s a stark change from the recent past as Doug Marrone, Urban Meyer, and Doug Pederson all had previous head coaching experience and Trent Baalke was in his second G.M. stint.

The new trio will all be doing their jobs for the first time in 2025, but the previous choices didn’t get the franchise where owner Shad Khan wanted it to go so it wasn’t a big shock to hear Khan downplay the lack of experience during a Monday press conference.

“I think collectively they’re going to have great success,” Khan said, via the team’s website. “We’re all aware that they’re new, but a huge amount of the potential to really grow into it. I couldn’t be more excited, frankly. I think the brainpower, the bandwidth, the different experience, are really complementary. This is a team of football people, executives who are going to be successful. This isn’t about, ‘Hey, I’ve got X years of experience in something.’ A lot of times it turns out to be one year of experience X times over. I just think the brain matter here is going to be great for the Jaguars.”

The Jaguars will also have first-time coordinators on offense and defense, so the approach extends beyond the top rungs as the Jaguars make a big bet on a fresh start.