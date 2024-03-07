Shane Steichen: Anthony Richardson making “really, really good progress”

The Colts moved to hold onto a key offensive piece this week when they used the franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on Tuesday.

Head coach Shane Steichen met with reporters after that tag was used and he said that having Pittman back “will be huge” for quarterback Anthony Richardson’s development in his second NFL season. Richardson’s full recovery from season-ending shoulder surgery will also be significant and Steichen gave an update on how that’s going as well.

“He’s been here, he’s been in Florida doing his rehab,” Steichen said, via Kevin Hickey of USAToday.com. “But he’s making great progress. You guys have seen obviously through social media, he’s throwing. I’m not going to put a timetable on his return, but he’s in great spirits, feeling good. Obviously, going through stuff but he’s making really, really good progress.”

Richardson showed the promise one would expect from a top draft pick last year, but he only appeared in four games and making sure he’s on the field a lot more often in 2024 will be a key to the Colts getting the most out of their offense this time around.