Shane Steichen offers no update on Sauce Gardner’s injury

During the Colts’ 20-16 loss to the Texans, a report indicated the team believes Indianapolis cornerback Sauce Gardner avoided an injury to his Achilles.

James Boyd of TheAthletic.com asked Shane Steichen to confirm that, and the Colts coach said all he knows is Gardner’s injury was labeled as a calf injury.

Steichen offered no further information.

Colts fans would have felt better had Steichen confirmed NFL Media’s report that the initial diagnosis on Gardner is a calf strain. Gardner will undergo further medical testing on Monday.

Gardner was injured on a non-contact play while covering tight end Cade Stover on the Texans’ second play from scrimmage.

He returned to the sideline in street clothes and wearing a walking boot on his left leg later in the first half.