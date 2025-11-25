Shane Steichen: I could have done a better job calling plays in the fourth quarter

Colts head coach Shane Steichen calls the team’s offensive plays and his work in that area came under scrutiny after the team’s 23-20 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

The Colts had a 20-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but they failed to pick up a first down on any of their final four possessions and that left the door open for a Kansas City comeback win. During his Monday press conference, Steichen was asked several questions about his thought process on those drives.

After a Jonathan Taylor run on the team’s first offensive play of the fourth quarter, Steichen called passes on the next eight plays. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed two of those throws for 12 yards and the Colts only used 3:14 of clock over the course of the possessions. Steichen said the final drive of regulation was one where he could have done a “better job for sure.”

“You always go back and self-evaluate those situations,” Steichen said. “I really thought that last drive in regulation when we went pass, pass, pass, I could have called some runs there. Absolutely could have eaten up some time there, but, you know, in hindsight, it just didn’t work out, and I look at myself first and foremost in those situations to get better for our guys moving forward.”

The Colts took the ball to open overtime and picked up nine yards on their first two plays, but Taylor was dropped for a loss on third down and the Chiefs drove for the game-winning field goal after a punt. It’s the kind of loss that necessitates a close examination of what went wrong, especially since the team’s margin for error is slim with games against the Texans and Jaguars on the docket in the next two weeks.