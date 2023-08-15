Shane Steichen on Anthony Richardson: I’m just excited about his future

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson said he was surprised when head coach Shane Steichen named him the team’s starting quarterback this soon.

But as Steichen detailed in his Monday press conference, there are a couple of reasons why the team wanted to make Richardson’s position clear in mid-August.

“Anthony has just been progressing,” Steichen said. “The growth he’s shown and then obviously going into Buffalo and playing against a lot of their starters — he showed great signs of improvement. I like the things he did and it’s an opportunity for him now to get a lot more reps with the ones going forward and then we go from there.”

Steichen reiterated a couple of times in his presser that Richardson getting more snaps with the starters to build chemistry was an important factor in making the move now. Steichen also noted that the Colts can start tweaking the offense more toward Richardson’s skillset.

But Richardson has also displayed the kind of playmaking ability that demonstrates he can make an early impact.

“He’s worked his tail off in the building learning the playbook, learning the system,” Steichen said. “As you get going through the season, the game plans are going to be adjusted week in and week out. You got five days to prepare for a new opponent. Obviously, we’ll have some good time to prepare for Jacksonville and then it’s right on to Houston, and then Baltimore, and then L.A., and so on and so forth.”

Plus, Steichen has seen Richardson generating confidence among the players.

“He comes out with great energy every single day,” Steichen said. “Teammates have been really good for him. Obviously, he’s been becoming a leader as a young guy, taking that leadership role. I’m just excited about his future.”