Shane Steichen on Anthony Richardson running: Would you stop Steph Curry from shooting threes?

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is fully cleared for football work and the hope in Indianapolis is that Richardson will remain that way for the entire 2024 season.

One of the reasons to doubt that will be the case is because Richardson left multiple games with injuries during his rookie season, including the one that saw him suffer his season-ending shoulder injury. Those injuries have led to questions about how much the Colts will use Richardson as a runner in the future, including one that head coach Shane Steichen fielded at training camp on Thursday.

Steichen’s response indicates there won’t be any massive change in how they deploy the quarterback.

“People ask this too a lot,” Steichen said, via . “It’s just like ‘hey, are you gonna limit the run game?’ And I kind of think, like, ‘shoot, are you gonna limit Steph Curry from shooting three-pointers? That’s one of Anthony’s strengths. We’re not gonna get away from that.”

While Steichen’s point is clear, Curry shooting threes doesn’t come with the risk of losing him for the rest of the game or the season and there will be plenty of people holding their breath the first few times Richardson tucks the ball and runs this season.