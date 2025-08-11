 Skip navigation
Shane Steichen: The physicality Tyler Warren brings is going to be phenomenal

  
Published August 11, 2025 09:50 AM

The Colts don’t yet know who their quarterback will be when they open the season against the Dolphins on Sept. 7.

But whoever it is will have a strong rookie option at tight end in first-round pick Tyler Warren.

The No. 14 overall pick of this year’s draft, Warren had a solid debut in last week’s preseason game, catching all three of his targets for 40 yards.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Sunday that Warren has put on the field what the team saw on tape in the scouting process — and that’s pretty good.

“I think his physicalness that he brings, obviously watching him in live action last week was phenomenal — just the way he lowers his shoulder in the open field to get those extra tough yards,” Steichen said, via transcript from the team. “The physicality he brings to our football team is going to be phenomenal for us.”

For his part, Warren said he was able to get the general feel of what life will be like playing on a weekly basis.

“It’s a different league — everybody’s a professional,” Warren said. “So, just being out there for the first time and kind of getting that under your belt was really good for me and the team as a whole, and the offense especially.”