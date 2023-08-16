Shane Steichen: There aren’t many guys who can do the things Anthony Richardson does

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has earned the starting job, and head coach Shane Steichen says the decision to give Richardson the ball in Week One comes for the same reasons as the decision to pick him with the fourth overall draft.

Steichen says watching the unique blend of running ability and arm strength that Richardson possesses makes it obvious how special the rookie quarterback is.

“You see the upside on film, it just jumps off the tape,” Steichen said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Holy smokes, there aren’t many guys that can do the things that he’s doing, so let’s roll,” Steichen said.

Steichen said everything the Colts have learned about Richardson since drafting him has matched what they were hoping to find.

“Starting in OTAS, getting him in here after the draft, his work habits, what he’s doing, the playmaking ability he brings,” Steichen said. “Great, high-character guy. The way he treats people, he’s a charismatic guy, he cares about people, great teammate, he wants to do everything right.”

Richardson doesn’t have much experience after starting only one season in college, but he’s done enough that Steichen has no doubts he’s found his franchise quarterback.