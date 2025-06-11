Shane Steichen: Tyler Warren has been phenomenal so far

The Colts had tight end Tyler Warren fall into their lap during this year’s draft and selected him at No. 14 overall.

The pick filled a need and added a potential explosive playmaker to an Indianapolis offense that may be supporting a new quarterback in 2025.

So far, the early returns on Warren have been positive, according to head coach Shane Steichen.

“I think the great thing about him — very smart football player. He picks up things very quickly,” Steichen said in his Tuesday press conference. “You tell him once, he’s got a good feel for it. And even if he’s got to correct something, he’s got a great mindset of getting it corrected on the next time he goes out there.

“He’s been phenomenal so far. Obviously, I know we don’t have pads on, but his movement skills, great feel, great instincts. It’ll be good this week to get another week of that work in, and then going into training camp will be great for him.”

For his part, Warren told reporters that he’s felt his comfort with the offense grow over the course of the offseason program.

“I think it’s a lot better being here a few weeks in a row — like you said, stack the days on top and keep learning so it’s not learning something new and going out that day,” Warren said on Tuesday, via transcript from the team. “It’s some repeat stuff now so it’s a lot more comfortable than when we first got here and kind of just thrown into the fire.”

While there’s a long way to go before Week 1, Warren seems to be adapting well to his first pro offense. We’ll see how that translates to games in the fall.