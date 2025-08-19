 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Florio’s newest book ‘Big Shield’ is now available
nbc_pft_backupv2_250819.jpg
Why Pickett is most likely to back up Flacco
nbc_pft_predictions_lions_250819.jpg
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC North

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Florio’s newest book ‘Big Shield’ is now available
nbc_pft_backupv2_250819.jpg
Why Pickett is most likely to back up Flacco
nbc_pft_predictions_lions_250819.jpg
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC North

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shane Steichen: We won’t have a quick leash on Daniel Jones

  
Published August 19, 2025 11:36 AM

Colts head coach Shane Steichen has made his choice about the team’s starting quarterback and it isn’t one he plans to revisit on a weekly basis.

Daniel Jones will start against the Dolphins at home in Week 1 and Steichen said at a Tuesday press conference that he plans to give Jones a long run with the first team.

“He’s our starting quarterback for the season,” Steichen said, via Max Lewis of Fox 59. “I don’t want to have a quick leash on that. I feel confident in his abilities.”

Steichen said Jones and Anthony Richardson both competed “really hard,” but that “consistency” was the biggest thing he was looking for and that Jones “did a great job” on that front. He added that Richardson has “made strides” in those areas, but still needs to develop.

While Steichen said that Richardson is “one play away,” he will have to do that development off the field unless Jones is injured or fails to meet the head coach’s expectations on the field. That’s not a great spot for a first-round pick to find himself entering his third NFL season, but it’s the one he’ll have to navigate in order to have another chance in the starting lineup.