Shane Steichen: We won’t have a quick leash on Daniel Jones

Colts head coach Shane Steichen has made his choice about the team’s starting quarterback and it isn’t one he plans to revisit on a weekly basis.

Daniel Jones will start against the Dolphins at home in Week 1 and Steichen said at a Tuesday press conference that he plans to give Jones a long run with the first team.

“He’s our starting quarterback for the season,” Steichen said, via Max Lewis of Fox 59. “I don’t want to have a quick leash on that. I feel confident in his abilities.”

Steichen said Jones and Anthony Richardson both competed “really hard,” but that “consistency” was the biggest thing he was looking for and that Jones “did a great job” on that front. He added that Richardson has “made strides” in those areas, but still needs to develop.

While Steichen said that Richardson is “one play away,” he will have to do that development off the field unless Jones is injured or fails to meet the head coach’s expectations on the field. That’s not a great spot for a first-round pick to find himself entering his third NFL season, but it’s the one he’ll have to navigate in order to have another chance in the starting lineup.

