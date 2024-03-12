Shaq Barrett to sign with Dolphins

The Dolphins are adding an edge rusher.

Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com notes Barrett said he plans to sign with the Dolphins.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Barrett’s contract is for one year and worth up to $9 million.

Barrett, 31, had been with the Buccaneers for the last five seasons, winning Super Bowl LV with the club to cap the 2020 season. He led the league with 19.5 sacks in 2019, but his only other season with double-digit sacks was 2021, when he registered 10.0.

Barrett had 4.5 sacks in 2023 along with three tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits. He also had three forced fumbles and an interception.

The Buccaneers released Barrett late last month.

In nine seasons between Tampa Bay and Denver, Barrett has 59.0 career sacks with 73 tackles for loss and 125 QB hits in 131 games.