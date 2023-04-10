 Skip navigation
Shaq Lawson agrees to re-sign with Bills

  
Published April 10, 2023 08:39 AM
The Bills are bringing back one of their key defensive linemen for 2023.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson has agreed to a one-year deal to return to Buffalo, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Lawson played in 15 of Buffalo’s 16 games last season, recording 31 total tackles, six tackles for loss, nine QB hits, and 3.5 sacks. Lawson started the last six games of 2022 and Buffalo’s two postseason matchups. He ended up playing 44 percent of Buffalo’s defensive snaps.

A Bills first-round pick in 2016, Lawson spent his first four seasons with Buffalo before playing a year with the Dolphins and a year with the Jets. He reunited with the Bills last offseason on a one-year contract.

In 93 career games, Lawson has picked up 25.0 sacks, 40 tackles for loss, and 70 QB hits.