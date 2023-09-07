Shaquille Leonard clears concussion protocol

The Colts have gotten more good news on the injury front as they prepare to open the season against the Jaguars.

Via multiple reporters, linebacker Shaquille Leonard has cleared concussion protocol and will be available for Week 1.

Leonard’s 2022 season was marred by injury, as he played only three games with one start and recorded 11 tackles with an interception.

The three-time, first-team All-Pro is expected to play a major role in Indianapolis’ defense once again in 2023. The 36th overall pick of the 2018 draft, Leonard has 549 career tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 20 QB hits, 15.0 sacks, 12 interceptions, and 17 forced fumbles — including a league-leading eight in 2021.