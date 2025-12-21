 Skip navigation
Shedeur Sanders heads to locker room with lacerated pinky finger

  
Published December 21, 2025 02:03 PM

Shedeur Sanders had to exit Sunday’s game against the Bills after suffering a lacerated pinky finger on his right hand.

Sanders came right off the field after an incomplete pass to the right on second-and-goal from the 4-yard line. The CBS broadcast showed Sanders with a significant, bloody cut on his pinky. Sideline reporter Evan Washburn noted Sanders went right to the locker room.

Dillon Gabriel came into the game and was sacked on third down, leading to the Browns settling for a field goal.

Sanders has started the game well, going 10-of-13 for 109 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

But the Bills still lead 20-10 with just over two minutes left in the second quarter.

UPDATE 2:06 p.m. ET: Sanders has returned with a bandaged pinky on his throwing hand. He missed one offensive snap.