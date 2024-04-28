 Skip navigation
Shedeur Sanders is the betting favorite to go first overall in the 2024 NFL draft

  
Published April 28, 2024 04:07 PM

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Sanders, who is coached by his Hall of Fame father Deion Sanders, is a +100 favorite to be the first pick next year in the early odds offered by DraftKings.

The players with the next-shortest odds are Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, both at+300.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is listed at +850, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is at +950, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is at +1200 and Miami quarterback Cameron Ward is at +1500.

The non-quarterback with the shortest odds to go No. 1 overall in 2025 is Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams at +1500.