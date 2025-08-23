Shedeur Sanders’ disappointing outing ends on bench: You want to be that dog

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said Saturday the team has no problem keeping four quarterbacks on its 53-player roster. Shedeur Sanders did not play well during the preseason game against the Rams but expects to be one of the quarterbacks who sticks.

“Obviously,” he said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Sanders went 3-of-6 for 14 yards and five sacks in five second-half possessions.

The Browns pulled Sanders for Tyler Huntley, the fifth quarterback on the depth chart, with 2:03 remaining and the team down 17-16. Huntley directed a six-play, 46-yard drive that ended with a game-winning field goal on the final play.

Sanders would have relished the opportunity to do what Huntley did.

“So overall, of course you wish you can [go back and change it], but in the battle of the moment, in the heat of the battle, you want to be that alpha,” Sanders said. “You want to be that dog. You want to be out there in that final two-minute drive. So of course, small things, of course frustrate, but that’s what happens when you want to be a player to be able to change a franchise.”

Sanders played well in the first preseason game against the Panthers, didn’t play the second with a sore shoulder and then had a rough outing Saturday. He finished the preseason 17-of-29 for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

“I think overall it was great,” Sanders said of his two outings. “I think every day is a new day. Every day you learn different things, and it’s definitely life lessons you learn out of every situation. So I’m coming out training camp and everything happy that I got the opportunity.”