Shedeur Sanders should consider trying to return to college football

The first-round slide is now an all-out free fall for quarterback Shedeur Sanders. With each passing pick, his potential earnings under his rookie deal get smaller and smaller.

At some point — and we’re arguably already there — Shedeur should consider his alternatives. One could be, possibly, to return to college football for another season.

Yes, the NCAA’s rules prevent it. He entered the draft. He accepted benefits via the NFL’s invitation to the Scouting Combine.

But we’ve learned one very important thing about college football in recent years. Most, if not all, NCAA rules violate federal antitrust laws. And with players now making millions in NIL money, why shouldn’t a player with remaining eligibility be allowed to return?

No one has tested it. Shedeur could. If it fails, he could then sign a rookie deal and join whichever team eventually drafts him.

At this point, he’d make much more in NIL money than he’ll make in the first year of a rookie deal. (At some point, he’d make more in 2025 as a college quarterback than he would in all four years of his rookie contract.) He also could put together one more year of film, re-enter the draft next year, and see what happens.

Here’s another twist that he should consider. Don’t go back to Colorado. His 2026 draft stock could be enhanced by finding a new team, and by proving that he can play at a high level away from his father/coach, Deion.

It’s an idea. A possibility. A way to make chicken salad. And a path toward making more money this year, with a chance to enter the NFL in a better draft position next year.