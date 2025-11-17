Shedeur Sanders: There’s a lot of things I have to get comfortable with

Sunday was a day of firsts for Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders made his first appearance in an NFL game in the third quarter against the Ravens while Dillon Gabriel was being evaluated for a concussion. Gabriel was eventually ruled out, which left Sanders in for the entire second half of Cleveland’s 23-16 loss.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed after the game that it was also Sanders’ first time working with the starting offense and the quarterback referenced that while recounting how he thought things went for him.

“I don’t think I played good. I don’t think I played good at all,” Sanders said, via a transcript from the team. “I think it’s a lot of things, you know, we need to look at, during the week and go and just get comfortable, even throwing routes, you know, with Jerry [Jeudy] and throwing routes with all those guys. So I think that was my first ball to him all year. But other than that, I just think overall we just got to go next week and understand so then we have a week to prepare stuff I like to do.”

Stefanski said Gabriel is still the starter if he’s healthy, but the nature of the concussion protocol means there’s a good chance that Sanders, who finished 4-of-16 for 47 yards, will be starting against the Raiders next Sunday. If that’s the case, a full week of practice with the first team should provide some of the comfort that was missing on Sunday.