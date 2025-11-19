Shedeur Sanders will start at QB for the Browns on Sunday

Shedeur Sanders is set to make his first NFL start.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Wednesday press conference that Sanders will get the start against the Raiders on Sunday. Sanders made his NFL debut after Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens.

“Shedeur’s gonna start at quarterback,” Stefanski said. “Dillon is still in the concussion protocol. He is still improving, but, obviously, we gotta put a plan together for all of our players.”

The announcement clears the way for Sanders to get a full week of work with the first-team offense and that’s a significant step for the fifth-round pick. His first work with the starters came in last Sunday’s game and he went 4-of-16 while throwing an interception, so the hope in Cleveland will be that more time with the unit will result in a more effective performance.

If that performance results in a win, Sanders will be the first Browns rookie to win his starting debut since Eric Zeier in 1995. Seventeen other rookies have started games since Zeier without picking up a victory and Sanders will be the 42nd starter of any age for the Browns since they returned to the NFL in 1999.