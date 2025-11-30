Shedeur Sanders will start vs. Titans next week
Published November 30, 2025 04:31 PM
Rookie Shedeur Sanders will get a third start next week when the Browns play the Titans.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced after Sunday’s 26-8 loss to San Francisco that Sanders will remain the starter.
Sanders completed 16 of 25 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. He missed one play in the fourth quarter when his foot appeared to get caught in the turf as he slid at the end of a scramble.
Sanders won his first career start, throwing for 209 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 24-10 victory over the Raiders.
He is 31-of-61 for 405 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three appearances this season.