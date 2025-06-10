Shemar Stewart attends Bengals’ minicamp, but won’t practice

The Bengals won’t have two of their top pass rushers on the field for their mandatory minicamp.

Trey Hendrickson isn’t there. First-rounder Shemar Stewart will attend, but will not participate in any of the practices.

Stewart has made it clear that he won’t do anything until the Bengals sign him. The two sides continue to be at odds regarding language in the contract regarding the voiding of guarantees.

As previously explained, the Bengals have decided to wedge a new clause into Stewart’s deal. The clause would turn a default in any given year into a void of all remaining guarantees. In prior Bengals contracts, a void wiped out only the guarantees for the year in which the default occurred.

Stewart refuses to be the guinea pig for the new term, and the Bengals refuse to blink. As a result, Stewart will be less prepared for training camp than he would have been.