Shilo Sanders no longer earning NFL paychecks, but still gets fined for throwing punch

Shilo Sanders was cut by the Buccaneers and hasn’t signed with any other team, and he may never get another NFL job. But he is getting a fine from the league office.

Sanders was fined $4,669 for throwing a punch in the Bucs’ preseason finale, according to multiple reports.

Presumably any fine would be taken out of his next NFL paycheck, if he gets a next NFL paycheck. Given that no team claimed him on waivers or signed him to a practice squad, he may never get another paycheck to have his fine money withheld from.

Sanders said this week that he hopes for another NFL opportunity, but he seems to recognize that may not happen, and he talked about having other things he could do with his life.