nbc_pft_uniformupdates_250728.jpg
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
Bengals must find 'sweet spot' with Hendrickson
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation

Shooting occurs at building where NFL has its headquarters

  
Published July 28, 2025 07:25 PM

The building that houses the NFL’s headquarters is the location of an active shooter on Monday night.

345 Park Avenue, also known at the Blackstone building, houses the league office.

The shooting apparently occurred outside the building. The suspect reportedly fled inside the building.

Police responded to 911 calls made at around 6:40 p.m. ET on Monday. Two people — a man and a woman — reportedly were taken into custody.

At least two were injured, including a police officer. The building currently is on lockdown.

We’ll provide updates on this development story as events warrant.