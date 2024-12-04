Should NFL get rid of the slide?

The three-game suspension imposed on Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has sparked a broader conversation regarding the quarterback slide strategy.

Do they slide too late? Should they be penalized for sliding too late? Or is potentially getting blown up by a legal hit punishment enough for sliding late?

While discussing the situation during Wednesday’s PFT Live, a thought occurred. Why not just get rid of the slide?

The slide comes from the rule regarding the manner in which a player can declare himself down. That can be done by falling to the ground or kneeling, and clearly making no immediate effort to advance. It also can be done by sliding.

From the rulebook: “When a runner slides feet or head first or simulates sliding, the ball is dead the instant he touches the ground with anything other than his hands or his feet, or begins to simulate touching the ground.”

The relevant rule contains three specific notes. They’re quoted below.

First, defenders are required to treat a sliding runner as they would a runner who is down by contact.

Second, a defender must pull up when a runner begins a slide. This does not mean that all contact by a defender is illegal. If a defender has already committed himself, and the contact is unavoidable, it is not a foul unless the defender makes forcible contact into the head or neck area of the runner with the helmet, shoulder, or forearm, or commits some other act that is unnecessary roughness.

Third, a runner who desires to take advantage of this protection is responsible for starting his slide before contact by a defensive player is imminent; if he does not and waits until the last moment to begin his slide, he puts himself in jeopardy of being contacted.

There’s no need to punish a player for sliding late. The legal hit he takes is punishment enough.

Also, the rule allows for unavoidable contact after a slide commences. Even then, the defender must not make forcible contact to the head or neck of the runner, with the helmet, shoulder, or forearm.

In this case, Al-Shaair went in with his forearm to Lawrence’s head, after Lawrence started the slide. Al-Shaair could have, and should have, abandoned the attack.

Back to the question. Why not just ditch the slide completely? Although any ball carrier can do it, only a quarterback ever does it. If he chooses to run, he assumes the full risk of becoming a runner.

And if he wants to avoid taking a hit, he should run out of bounds or get down.

The slide really isn’t part of football. It’s a baseball move. And it introduces the possibility of the sliding player getting hit in the head by a defender coming over the top. It also gives the sliding player an opportunity to go cleats up, into someone’s leg or crotch or wherever.

Maybe that’s the solution. No more slides. Save it for the baseball diamond. If a quarterback becomes a runner, he should behave the same way all running backs do.

Get out of bounds or get down, by falling or diving but never by sliding.