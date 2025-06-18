Sideline reporter Laura Okmin leaving Fox to focus on her company

NFL sideline reporter Laura Okmin is leaving Fox Sports of her own accord, having turned down a new contract, she told Front Office Sports.

The third-longest-tenured sideline reporter in NFL history said she wants to focus on her company, GALvanize, which teaches and mentors women sports journalists. She will continue to cover the NFL in the postseason, including the Super Bowl, for the Westwood One radio network.

“They sent me the contract. I printed it out. I sat there. It was just my voice saying, ‘It’s time; this is it,’” Okmin told Front Office Sports. “I called my boss and my friend, Jacob Ullman, who I’ve known as long as I’ve been at Fox Sports. I’m happy to say he was very surprised. I would have been very disappointed if there was any other reaction. It was a really nice call, because I got to have it with my boss and my friend.”

Okmin worked on a team with play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler and game analyst Daryl “Moose” Johnston in 2024.

She joined Fox in 2002 as a host, anchor and reporter and has covered more than 20 Super Bowls.

Fox’s Pam Oliver and the retired Michele Tafoya are the only sideline reporters believed to have worked more NFL games as a sideline reporter, according to Front Office Sports.