Sixteen games have been decided in final three minutes

The first three weeks of the NFL season has featured a record number of late scores to win games. Week 4 started with another.

The fifteen games decided by a game-winning score in the final three minutes of regulation/OT were the most through Week 3 in NFL history

Week 4 started with another, when the Seahawks beat the Cardinals on a walk-off 52-yard field goal. Which pushes the number to 16.

It makes for plenty of exciting games. Even when, as happened on Thursday night, the first three quarters are forgettable, plenty of teams have found ways to make the closing moments memorable.

The dynamic also points to the fact that plenty of teams are clustered together. Although a handful of great teams, and a handful of not struggling franchises, have declared themselves early, the teams that can consistently find ways to win late could stack victories and build momentum and become extremely viable as January approaches.