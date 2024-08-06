 Skip navigation
Skyy Moore focusing on what he can control in bid for spot in “stacked” receiver group

  
Published August 6, 2024 07:28 AM

There were times last season when it felt like the Chiefs were struggling to find enough receivers to fill out their offense, but that’s not how it feels this summer.

Adding Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy has made for a deeper room and it’s made for some uncertainty about what the future will hold for some returning members of the team. Skyy Moore is one of the players in that group.

Moore saw more of the field in 2023 than he did as a rookie in 2022, but his production remained about the same and said on Sunday that it was an example of how things sometimes don’t “go the way you planned it to.” He added that his approach is to get “right back on the horse and keep riding” because that’s the only way to find a role in a “stacked” receiver group.

“I’m just coming in every day the same person, just putting the work in,” Moore said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “I believe once you put the work in, the rest, it’s not up to me. So I just want to focus on what I can control and just keep getting better.”

One thing Moore can’t control is whether the NFL suspends Rashee Rice under the Personal Conduct Policy, but anything that makes Rice unavailable would help Moore’s bid to make an impact for the Chiefs this season.