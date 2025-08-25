Skyy Moore: I definitely needed a fresh start

The 49ers have been short on healthy wide receivers all summer and the Chiefs didn’t have much space in their offense for wide receiver Skyy Moore, so it made sense that the two teams found common ground on a trade earlier this month.

Moore and a 2027 seventh-round pick went to the Niners for a 2027 sixth-round pick and Moore had three catches for 19 yards in his new team’s final preseason game. After the game, the 2022 second-round pick said he sees the move as a chance to “put the fun back in the game” after playing just six games in 2024 and catching 43 passes for 494 yards over his entire time in Kansas City.

“I feel like I definitely needed a fresh start,” Moore said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I found myself in my head a lot over in Kansas City and that’s never good. I feel like today, let it loose and just go out and play because I don’t know anything anyway. So, I got to just play ball.”

Moore also saw time as a returner in his 49ers debut and he’ll be hoping that he can find the right combination of roles to put his career back on track in the NFC West.