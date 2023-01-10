 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
SoFi Stadium gets an ‘F’ for its performance in the rain

  
Published January 10, 2023 07:09 AM

After Super Bowl XLI, Miami fell out of the rotation after a driving rain made the experience less than ideal for the high rollers in attendance. At a time when it’s widely presumed that SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will host the NFL’s championship game every four or five years, Monday night’s NCAA championship becomes a red flag.

It rained in Los Angeles on Monday night, contrary to the meteorological skills of noted composer Albert Hammond . And even though Stan Kroenke’s multibillion-dollar venue has a roof, it’s not a dome. There are gaps. And when the rain blowed sideways , people got wet.

Far more importantly, when people walked on surfaces covered in rainwater, they slipped. Some got injured .

That part is astounding. It represents a failure of imagination for the engineers and lawyers, who should have ensured that any surfaces that could become wet would have a non-slip surface.

It’s inexcusable, frankly. Especially since the facility relies on people showing up for events there. Basic safety measures are a must, and SoFi Stadium obviously bears responsibility for every injury that occurred.

Kroenke also should immediately order a full study to be conducted of all surfaces on which human beings may be walking. If a new covering is needed to minimize the possibility of slipping and falling, it should be selected and implemented as soon as possible.

Beyond the liability and customer-service realities, it’s a basic matter of right and wrong.

And he’s one thing I’m sure we’re right about: All surfaces on the deck of Kroenke’s superyacht definitely have a non-slip coating.