SoFi Stadium gets an ‘F’ for its performance in the rain

After Super Bowl XLI, Miami fell out of the rotation after a driving rain made the experience less than ideal for the high rollers in attendance. At a time when it’s widely presumed that SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will host the NFL’s championship game every four or five years, Monday night’s NCAA championship becomes a red flag.

It rained in Los Angeles on Monday night, contrary to the meteorological skills of noted composer Albert Hammond . And even though Stan Kroenke’s multibillion-dollar venue has a roof, it’s not a dome. There are gaps. And when the rain blowed sideways , people got wet.

Far more importantly, when people walked on surfaces covered in rainwater, they slipped. Some got injured .

That part is astounding. It represents a failure of imagination for the engineers and lawyers, who should have ensured that any surfaces that could become wet would have a non-slip surface.

It’s inexcusable, frankly. Especially since the facility relies on people showing up for events there. Basic safety measures are a must, and SoFi Stadium obviously bears responsibility for every injury that occurred.

Kroenke also should immediately order a full study to be conducted of all surfaces on which human beings may be walking. If a new covering is needed to minimize the possibility of slipping and falling, it should be selected and implemented as soon as possible.

Beyond the liability and customer-service realities, it’s a basic matter of right and wrong.

And he’s one thing I’m sure we’re right about: All surfaces on the deck of Kroenke’s superyacht definitely have a non-slip coating.