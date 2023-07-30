 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Max Scherzer
Rangers reportedly acquire Scherzer from Mets
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
Carlos Santana added to Brewers’ active roster, expected to make debut vs. Braves
Romano_USA.jpg
Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on IL with sore lower back, recall Pearson

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske_230729.jpg
Hodges thrives on 3M Open moving day
nbc_nas_hill_230729.jpg
Hill’s top three at Road America feels like a win
nbc_nas_herbst_230729.jpg
Herbst recovers for fifth place at Road America

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Max Scherzer
Rangers reportedly acquire Scherzer from Mets
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
Carlos Santana added to Brewers’ active roster, expected to make debut vs. Braves
Romano_USA.jpg
Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on IL with sore lower back, recall Pearson

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske_230729.jpg
Hodges thrives on 3M Open moving day
nbc_nas_hill_230729.jpg
Hill’s top three at Road America feels like a win
nbc_nas_herbst_230729.jpg
Herbst recovers for fifth place at Road America

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sony Michel tells Rams he is retiring

  
Published July 29, 2023 10:21 PM

Rams running back Sony Michel has unexpectedly retired.

Coach Sean McVay announced Michel’s decision after the third practice of training camp. McVay said Michel informed the team Saturday morning that he was calling it a career.

Michel was expected to serve as the primary backup at the position, and McVay said the team will seek a veteran running back to join Kyren Williams and Zach Evans behind Cam Akers.

Michel, 28, played five NFL seasons, signing with the Rams as a free agent in the offseason after a year with the Chargers. Michel previously played for the Rams in 2021, winning a second Super Bowl title.

He earned his first Super Bowl ring in his rookie season with the Patriots after they made him a first-round pick.

Michel rushed for 3,243 yards and 18 touchdowns in his five NFL seasons.