Sony Michel tells Rams he is retiring

Rams running back Sony Michel has unexpectedly retired.

Coach Sean McVay announced Michel’s decision after the third practice of training camp. McVay said Michel informed the team Saturday morning that he was calling it a career.

Michel was expected to serve as the primary backup at the position, and McVay said the team will seek a veteran running back to join Kyren Williams and Zach Evans behind Cam Akers.

Michel, 28, played five NFL seasons, signing with the Rams as a free agent in the offseason after a year with the Chargers. Michel previously played for the Rams in 2021, winning a second Super Bowl title.

He earned his first Super Bowl ring in his rookie season with the Patriots after they made him a first-round pick.

Michel rushed for 3,243 yards and 18 touchdowns in his five NFL seasons.