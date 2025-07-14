Sony unveils new headsets designed specifically for coaches

NFL coaches will be wearing new and improved headsets this season.

Sony, which provides the headsets that all NFL coaches wear on the sidelines and in the booth, announced today that it has designed new headsets after consulting with the league, coaches and football operations staff.

The headsets have been tested in extreme temperatures and in the rain, and were tested using real crowd noises exceeding 100 decibels for ideal noise canceling in NFL stadiums. The headsets will have a custom-built microphone that isolates the coach’s voice and automatically mutes when lifted.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur was involved in the testing of the new headsets and released a statement through Sony saying they’ll be an improvement for the league and its coaches.

“As a head coach, communication to my staff and players is everything. Sony took the time to understand exactly what we need—from clarity in noisy environments, to comfort and reliability when the pressure is highest,” LaFleur said. “This headset took all factors of the game into consideration, and I am looking forward to being able to rely on them during the game throughout this season and beyond.”

Sony’s newly designed headsets went through a testing phase in select games in 2024 and will be worn by all coaches in all games this season.