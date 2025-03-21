 Skip navigation
Source: Agent has been encouraging Aaron Rodgers to take his time

  
Published March 21, 2025 01:35 PM

Some (hand raised) have criticized quarterback Aaron Rodgers for taking his time in picking a new team. As one source explains it, however, Rodgers is simply being a good client.

Rodgers’s agent, David Dunn, has been encouraging Rodgers to be patient. Patience can become leverage. Leverage can improve offers.

As we understand it, the Steelers have had an offer on the table for nearly two weeks. It hasn’t been sweetened, yet. It could be, in theory.

Ultimately, Rodgers will do whatever he wants. In 2023, for example, he gave up more than $35 million in compensation from the Jets — to the dismay of the firm that gets paid a percentage of what he makes.

If Rodgers wants to take the pending offer, he can. If he wants Dunn to counter, Rodgers can make that directive.

For now, it’s the Steelers or the Giants. The Vikings are out, for now. And possibly for good. The Steelers are in. And with Rodgers literally in Pittsburgh, the Steelers have the first crack at signing him.