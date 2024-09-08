Source: Jordan Love’s return is expected between Week 4 and Week 6

The Saturday reports regarding the anticipated absence of Packers quarterback Jordan Love weren’t especially consistent. Here’s what we’ve learned on Sunday.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Love is expected to be back in Week 4, Week 5, or Week 6.

That means he’ll miss Week 2 against the Colts, Week 3 against the Titans, and return for Week 4 against the Vikings or Week 5 against the Rams or Week 6 against the Cardinals.

The MRI, we’re told, was as good as the Packers could hope for it to be, given what they knew on Friday night, after the injury happened.

For now, they’ll ride with Malik Willis. Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reported earlier today that the Packers have reached out to Ryan Tannehill. Given the short-term nature of the assignment, Tannehill could end up waiting for a better opportunity.