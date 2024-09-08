 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Source: Jordan Love’s return is expected between Week 4 and Week 6

  
Published September 8, 2024 01:54 PM

The Saturday reports regarding the anticipated absence of Packers quarterback Jordan Love weren’t especially consistent. Here’s what we’ve learned on Sunday.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Love is expected to be back in Week 4, Week 5, or Week 6.

That means he’ll miss Week 2 against the Colts, Week 3 against the Titans, and return for Week 4 against the Vikings or Week 5 against the Rams or Week 6 against the Cardinals.

The MRI, we’re told, was as good as the Packers could hope for it to be, given what they knew on Friday night, after the injury happened.

For now, they’ll ride with Malik Willis. Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reported earlier today that the Packers have reached out to Ryan Tannehill. Given the short-term nature of the assignment, Tannehill could end up waiting for a better opportunity.