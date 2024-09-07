 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Love suffered MCL injury, timeline for return TBD

  
Published September 7, 2024 03:52 PM

All things considered, there is some relatively positive news on Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

According to multiple reports, Love suffered an MCL injury at the end of Friday night’s loss to the Eagles. While Love is expected to miss time, his ACL was not injured and he will not be sidelined for the rest of the 2024 season.

The timeline for Love’s return is still to be determined.

Love, 25, went down with 15 seconds left in the contest, leaving backup Malik Willis to play the game’s last two snaps.

The Packers arrived back in Green Bay earlier on Saturday after playing in Brazil last night.

Willis is the only other quarterback currently on Green Bay’s 53-man roster. The club has Sean Clifford on its practice squad.