Jordan Love suffered MCL injury, timeline for return TBD

All things considered, there is some relatively positive news on Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

According to multiple reports, Love suffered an MCL injury at the end of Friday night’s loss to the Eagles. While Love is expected to miss time, his ACL was not injured and he will not be sidelined for the rest of the 2024 season.

The timeline for Love’s return is still to be determined.

Love, 25, went down with 15 seconds left in the contest, leaving backup Malik Willis to play the game’s last two snaps.

The Packers arrived back in Green Bay earlier on Saturday after playing in Brazil last night.

Willis is the only other quarterback currently on Green Bay’s 53-man roster. The club has Sean Clifford on its practice squad.