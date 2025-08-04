Tyreek Hill’s call for a change at short-yardage tailback had already happened

Receiver Tyreek Hill’s failure to show up in time for the team stretch only two days after saying it’s “very important” to do so wasn’t the only unusual wrinkle for the Dolphins this weekend.

On Friday, Hill told reporters that De’Von Achane shouldn’t be the short-yardage tailback. On Sunday, coach Mike McDaniel made it clear that this has already happened.

Hill was specifically asked about the reputation of the Dolphins as being a “finesse” team. “The short yardage issues, the running game issues last year. How do you change that identity?” Hill was asked.

“Take De‘Von [Achane] out on third down — what?” Hill told reporters. “That’s my honest opinion. If it’s third-and-short, he’s not a power back. I keep telling him that in the locker room, but he swears he’s a power back. I love De’Von, but if I’m being honest like that’s why you got Jaylen Wright, that’s why you got Ollie Gordon II, for those kind of situations.”

On Sunday, McDaniel was asked about Hill’s suggestion. McDaniel made it clear that what Hill wants has already happened.

“I thought it was genius reporting by Tyreek seeing how we had a short-yardage period that very day that you guys were in attendance for, and his suggestion was I guess congruent with [running backs coach Eric] Studesville — that’s exactly how we repped the backs in that short-yardage period that very day. But we thought it was funny that he reported the news that wasn’t news on that practice day in that short-yardage period that you guys were all there, too, for.”

It’s an odd little conflict that comes at a time when there are simmering issues between Hill and the Dolphins. He capped the 2024 regular season by saying he wants out of Miami. He reversed course with a sudden and unscheduled Super Bowl-week apology tour.

Skepticism is justified. Scrutiny is merited. Especially with McDaniel saying what he said, only two days after Hill said what he said.

It’s not an ideal tone, at a time when the Dolphins generally seem to be trending in the wrong direction. And it makes us wonder whether Hill will still end up getting a one-way ticket out of Miami, if the team struggles early and if Hill decides to revert to his position that it’s time to move on to a team that is more likely to contend.

Of course, a contending team would want to trade for him. Based on what he’s been saying and doing, all we can say is this: Buyer beware.