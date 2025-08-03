 Skip navigation
Dolphins, Zach Sieler agree to three-year extension

  
Published August 3, 2025 07:44 PM

Zach Allen landed an extension with the Broncos and a good weekend for defensive linemen continued when Zach Sieler agreed to an extension with the Dolphins on Sunday.

Sieler’s agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus told ESPN that their client has agreed to a three-year, $67.75 million extension. The deal includes $44 million in guaranteed money.

Sieler was under contract through the 2026 season, so he will now be tied to the Dolphins until 2029.

Sieler was a 2018 seventh-round pick by the Ravens and he was claimed off of waivers by the Dolphins in 2019. He has been a full-time starter the last three seasons and is coming off back-to-back 10-sack seasons in Miami. He has 306 tackles, 30 sacks, two interceptions, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries over his entire run with the Dolphins.