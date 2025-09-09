 Skip navigation
Source: Suspension is still on table for Jalen Carter

  
Published September 9, 2025 09:10 AM

On Monday, the NFL did not suspend Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott very early in the regular-season opener. It led to a reasonable assumption that Carter won’t be suspended, given the appeal process that would need to be resolved quickly.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, however, a suspension is still on the table. We’re also told that the decision is currently being finalized.

Carter essentially served a one-game suspension because he was ejected before he played a single snap. That points to a fine, perhaps in the amount of a check for the game he didn’t play — $57,222.

And so, for now, the league watches and waits. Especially the Chiefs, who host the Eagles in five days.