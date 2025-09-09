Source: Suspension is still on table for Jalen Carter

On Monday, the NFL did not suspend Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott very early in the regular-season opener. It led to a reasonable assumption that Carter won’t be suspended, given the appeal process that would need to be resolved quickly.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, however, a suspension is still on the table. We’re also told that the decision is currently being finalized.

Carter essentially served a one-game suspension because he was ejected before he played a single snap. That points to a fine, perhaps in the amount of a check for the game he didn’t play — $57,222.

And so, for now, the league watches and waits. Especially the Chiefs, who host the Eagles in five days.