Spencer Rattler: Getting a game under your belt helps a lot with live reps

  
Published October 16, 2024 09:51 AM

With Derek Carr still dealing with an oblique injury, the Saints will start Spencer Rattler at quarterback again on Thursday night.

The rookie completed 22-of-40 passes for 243 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in New Orleans’ loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

While there hasn’t been much time to make corrections from one game to the next, there are things Rattler is focused on for his second outing.

“I would say, just chilling a little bit in the pocket,” Rattler said this week, via John DeShazier of the team’s website. “Don’t try to extend too much when not needed. Listen to your feet and maintaining elite focus every single rep throughout the game, no matter the score. Take completions and move the chains.

“I think getting a game under your belt helps a lot with live reps, live bullets. It’s been a long time since I’ve gotten live reps, getting hit and stuff like that, a full game. It was great to be out there. Obviously, you don’t take that for granted.”

Rattler added that he doesn’t mind the quick turnaround, as he’ll make his second start in five days.

“I was telling the guys, I think it’s kind of nice how you can just knock out two days of practice, get everything in, and go play,” Rattler said.

The Saints are looking to halt a four-game losing streak, as they’ve fallen to the Eagles, Falcons, Chiefs, and Bucs after starting the season with victories over the Panthers and Cowboys.