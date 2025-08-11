Spencer Rattler saw “too much up and down” in Sunday’s start

Rookie Tyler Shough got the most snaps at quarterback for the Saints in Sunday’s preseason opener against the Chargers, but Spencer Rattler got the first chance to make his case to be the team’s starter.

Rattler got six starts during his rookie season and he was Kellen Moore’s choice to start against the Chargers. Rattler played three series — one was extended when the Saints recovered a muffed punt — but did not lead the team to any points while going 7-of-11 for 53 yards. Rattler also ran three times for 22 yards, took three sacks and lost a fumble before saying his performance was too inconsistent.

“Too much up and down,” Rattler said, via a transcript from the team. “We started pretty well, kind of stalled out in a few drives, couple misreads, just not great execution. Not how you want it. I thought I left some plays out there. As a group, I thought we could have been better on third down, and then we got to finish in that red zone after the muffed punt on fourth and one. Had some good moments and bright moments but got to be more consistent throughout the game.”

Shough led two scoring drives and threw the team’s only touchdown, but nothing has been settled in New Orleans after the offense largely struggled to move the ball against Chargers backups.