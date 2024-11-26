Spencer Shrader dealing with injury, Chiefs sign Matthew Wright to practice squad

The Chiefs may need to make another switch at kicker this week.

Spencer Shrader, already filling in for the injured Harrison Butker, is set to miss Tuesday’s practice with a hamstring injury.

That’s part of why the club signed Matthew Wright to its practice squad.

Wright previously kicked for the Chiefs in 2021, making 3-of-4 field goals and 8-of-8 extra points in two games.

Shrader has made 3-of-3 field goals and 6-of-6 extra points in the last two games, including a game-winning 31-yard field goal on Sunday against the Panthers.

Additionally, the Chiefs placed tight end Peyton Hendershot on injured reserve, waived defensive end Cameron Thomas, restored tight end Baylor Cupp to the practice squad, and released defensive end Truman Jones and offensive tackle Lucas Niang from the practice squad.