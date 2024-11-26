 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_241126.jpg
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024
nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_241126.jpg
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024
nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Spencer Shrader dealing with injury, Chiefs sign Matthew Wright to practice squad

  
Published November 26, 2024 02:14 PM

The Chiefs may need to make another switch at kicker this week.

Spencer Shrader, already filling in for the injured Harrison Butker, is set to miss Tuesday’s practice with a hamstring injury.

That’s part of why the club signed Matthew Wright to its practice squad.

Wright previously kicked for the Chiefs in 2021, making 3-of-4 field goals and 8-of-8 extra points in two games.

Shrader has made 3-of-3 field goals and 6-of-6 extra points in the last two games, including a game-winning 31-yard field goal on Sunday against the Panthers.

Additionally, the Chiefs placed tight end Peyton Hendershot on injured reserve, waived defensive end Cameron Thomas, restored tight end Baylor Cupp to the practice squad, and released defensive end Truman Jones and offensive tackle Lucas Niang from the practice squad.