ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia told Packers they would block a kick this week

  
Published November 18, 2024 09:17 AM

The Bears could have tried to get a little closer before attempting a field goal to win their game against the Packers on Sunday, but a 46-yard attempt is hardly outside the range of an NFL kicker in 2024.

Cairo Santos’s try got blocked by defensive lineman Karl Brooks, however, and the Packers held on for a 20-19 win. It’s an unusual way to win a game, but it’s one that Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia saw coming.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said in his postgame press conference that Bisaccia told the team that he would “not understand if we come out of this game without a block” and Brooks sent the same message.

“Rich challenged us to get a block, so I took it personally,” Brooks said, via the team’s website. “I wanted to go out there and get that block. I wanted to do that for Coach Rich.”

Bisaccia identified an opportunity coming into the game and the Packers exploited it at the right moment. That made for a perfect meeting of planning and execution in a win the Packers needed to keep pace in the NFC.