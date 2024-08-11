 Skip navigation
Steelers activate Dean Lowry, sign two players

  
August 11, 2024

Defensive lineman Dean Lowry has been cleared for action at Steelers training camp.

Lowry signed with the Steelers this offseason, but has been on the physically unable to perform list since camp got underway. Lowry has been recovering from a torn pectoral muscle.

Lowry spent last season with the Vikings and started four of the nine games he played. He spent his first seven seasons with the Packers, so this is set to be his first season playing anywhere other than the NFC North.

The Steelers also signed defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer and linebacker Luquay Washington to their 90-man roster. They cleared spots for the two new arrivals by releasing linebacker Easton Gibbs and placing nose tackle Breiden Fehoko on injured reserve.