 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers add “more than $3 million” in incentives to Cam Heyward’s deal

  
Published September 6, 2025 08:49 PM

The Steelers and defensive lineman Cam Heyward have beaten the clock.

Given Pittsburgh’s well-established (and entirely illogical) rule that no contracts will be negotiated during football season, the Steelers and Heyward have reached an agreement on a revised contract for 2025.

Via NFL Network, the team has added “more than $3 million” in incentives to Heyward’s pay for 2025. The extra payments are premised on the team making it to the playoffs, and winning playoff games.

The Steelers last won a postseason game in the 2016 season.

Before the 2024 season, Heyward signed a two-year, $29 million extension to a contract that otherwise ran through 2024. He said last month that he told them he’d be back at the table, after making the All-Pro team. And he did.

But the Steelers didn’t budge. Heyward stopped practicing in an effort to get more. Eventually, he returned to work. On Friday, he suggested he may not play on Sunday against the Jets.

Even though the two sides reached an eleventh-hour resolution, the entire situation created an avoidable and protracted distraction. And time will tell whether the time and effort devoted to the situation will impact Heyward’s performance when the real games start, tomorrow.