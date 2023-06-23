 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Steelers agree to terms first-round pick Broderick Jones

  
Published June 23, 2023 01:00 PM

The Steelers have their top pick from this year’s draft under contract.

According to multiple reports, tackle Broderick Jones has agreed to a deal with the team. It’s a four-year deal for Jones and the Steelers have an option for a fifth season.

Jones took over as the left tackle at Georgia during the 2021 season and remained there through their second straight title last season. He was the fourth tackle taken in this year’s draft.

The Steelers also signed second-round pick Keeanu Benton on Friday. That leaves second-round cornerback Joey Porter Jr. as the only member of the draft class without a deal.