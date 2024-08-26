 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daronbland_240826.jpg
Bland out with stress fracture in foot
nbc_pft_draftpreseasonwinners_240826.jpg
2024 NFL preseason winners
nbc_pft_treylance_240826.jpg
Lance struggles in Cowboys’ loss to Chargers

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daronbland_240826.jpg
Bland out with stress fracture in foot
nbc_pft_draftpreseasonwinners_240826.jpg
2024 NFL preseason winners
nbc_pft_treylance_240826.jpg
Lance struggles in Cowboys’ loss to Chargers

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers announce eight roster cuts

  
Published August 26, 2024 10:45 AM

The Steelers have started trimming their roster.

They announced eight cuts on Monday morning. All 32 NFL teams need to reduce their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Pittsburgh’s first round of cuts includes players from both sides of the ball. On the offensive side, they are parting ways with offensive lineman Tyler Beach, wide receiver Jacob Copeland, running back Daijun Edwards, offensive lineman Devery Hamilton, and wide receiver T.J. Luther.

Defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer, linebacker Kyahva Tezino, and defensive back Kiondre Thomas were also given their notice on Monday. The Steelers now have 83 players, including edge rusher Julius Welschof. Welschof has a roster exemption as an international player, so does not count against the 90-man limit and can be the 17th member of their practice squad as well.