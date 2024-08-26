Steelers announce eight roster cuts

The Steelers have started trimming their roster.

They announced eight cuts on Monday morning. All 32 NFL teams need to reduce their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Pittsburgh’s first round of cuts includes players from both sides of the ball. On the offensive side, they are parting ways with offensive lineman Tyler Beach, wide receiver Jacob Copeland, running back Daijun Edwards, offensive lineman Devery Hamilton, and wide receiver T.J. Luther.

Defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer, linebacker Kyahva Tezino, and defensive back Kiondre Thomas were also given their notice on Monday. The Steelers now have 83 players, including edge rusher Julius Welschof. Welschof has a roster exemption as an international player, so does not count against the 90-man limit and can be the 17th member of their practice squad as well.

