2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks
Steelers have 'a lot of questions' entering 2024
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason

2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks
Steelers have 'a lot of questions' entering 2024
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason

2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Steelers announce three more cuts, including K Matthew Wright

  
Published August 26, 2024 04:33 PM

The Steelers announced three more roster cuts Monday afternoon as they continue to whittle the roster toward 53 players before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The team announced it released offensive lineman Anderson Hardy, defensive back Kyler McMichael and kicker Matthew Wright on Monday afternoon.

The Steelers signed Wright for a fourth time in April. He originally signed with the team after going undrafted in 2019 and returned to the team the next year after a brief stint in the XFL. He made all four field goals and all seven extra points he tried in three games that season and then returned for four more games while Chris Boswell was injured in 2022.

Wright was 12-of-14 on field goals in that stint and he is 40-of-47 in a career that also has seen him kick for the Jaguars, Panthers and Chiefs.

His departure means Boswell again will kick for the Steelers.

Earlier in the day, the Steelers cut offensive lineman Tyler Beach, receiver Jacob Copeland, running back Daijun Edwards, offensive lineman Devery Hamilton, receiver T.J. Luther, defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer, linebacker Kyahva Tezino and defensive back Kiondre Thomas.