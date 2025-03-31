Steelers are “comfortable” with Mason Rudolph as their starter

The Steelers may or may not have Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback in 2025. They continue to wait for the four-time MVP to make a decision on his future with no deadline in place.

Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson the only quarterbacks on the roster currently.

Steelers General Manager Omar Khan said Monday it’s a “safe assumption” the team will add a veteran quarterback, whether that’s Rodgers or someone else.

If it’s not Rodgers who joins the roster, it’s possible Rudolph could be the starting quarterback in 2025.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he would be “comfortable” with Rudolph as the starter.

“That’s why we brought him back,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I’m comfortable with that. We’ve been there before. He’s a very capable guy.”

Khan said he has a “lot of confidence” in Rudolph, who signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Steelers after spending a season in Tennessee.

“We had a need at the position, as you guys know, and he was available and had an interest in coming back,” Khan said. “Our experience with Mason’s been relatively positive, so he made sense.”

Rudolph was only 1-4 in five starts with the Titans last season, but his best stint came in 2023 with the Steelers. He won three consecutive starts to end the regular season before a playoff loss, throwing five touchdowns and an interception in the four games and averaging 236 passing yards.

“Anytime you experience something with somebody, there’s growth, and I acknowledge [it] in that regard,” Tomlin said. “Certainly the way he smiled in the face of adversity and delivered for us was significant, but not that I was shocked by it or didn’t think it was within his framework or capabilities. We’re excited about having him back, not only in terms of his talents but the guy that he is. He’s a really good teammate. He’s a really good football guy.”

The Steelers certainly would take Rodgers over Rudolph, which is why they continue to wait for an answer from Rodgers. But they seem to be preparing for Rudolph to start if it comes to that.

Despite the turnover at the quarterback position, with six different starting quarterbacks, the Steelers have made the playoffs four of the past five seasons.